About us | "Frumos la Ochi" Concept

The "Frumos la Ochi" concept is a brand and identity for my future design agency that includes UI / UX, Web Design, Visual Identity and Graphic Design services.

"Frumos la Ochi" from Romanian language, in English means beautiful to the eye, and the logo and name of the agency wants to show customers from a first contact the quality of the design products I make.

Translation of the agency description:

Frumos la Ochi is a soul project, a young project like us, which wants to help people's businesses to develop and grow with the help of visual products coming out of the "factory" Frumos la Ochi.

Frumos la Ochi is a Start-Up that we want to grow other Start-Ups and other Online or Offline Businesses through high quality visual products.

From the hands and skills of the people from Frumos la Ochi results quality products in terms of UI / UX Design, Web Design, Graphic Design, Visual Identity and other visual desires of the people who choose to talk to us.