Design warm up :: 06 - User Profile

Design warm up :: 06 - User Profile simple adidhotre aditya dhotre mobile ui mobile concept hoot design exercise warm up ui modern social media profile screen user profile dailyui 006 dailyuichallenge dailyui
To keep my dribbble profile active, I started doing these design warm-up, there are times as the designer sometimes I feel continuous warm-up is necessary to the creative muscles brink and healthy.

Warm-ups go very well with design thinking because they support many of its attributes, such as being curious and having an open mindset as well as being mindful of and collaborating with other people.

Independent Designer from Madras.

