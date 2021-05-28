Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Masalov

Nectarine / App

Nectarine / App web light typogaphy white orange mobile app mobile ui mobile app design aplcation app masa prototype design ux ui
Nectarine Nectarine is the best food delivery service in Krivoy Rog. We deliver fresh food from over 10 stores In Nectarine you can order almost any product: vegetables, fruits, sweets, drinks, cereals We deliver orders quickly and around the clock. Nectarine, which guarantees a minimum delivery time of just 30 minutes. And the average waiting time for an order does not exceed 45 minutes.   

Developed the concept of a mobile application in 2021  

behance.net/gallery/120400521/Nectarine-App

