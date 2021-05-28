Nectarine / App

Nectarine Nectarine is the best food delivery service in Krivoy Rog. We deliver fresh food from over 10 stores In Nectarine you can order almost any product: vegetables, fruits, sweets, drinks, cereals We deliver orders quickly and around the clock. Nectarine, which guarantees a minimum delivery time of just 30 minutes. And the average waiting time for an order does not exceed 45 minutes.

Developed the concept of a mobile application in 2021

