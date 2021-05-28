Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Future of Banking

Sketchin team has built a feasible scenario to describe what the future of banking is going to be like in 2025, by taking to the extreme the current technological opportunities and the behavioural shifts.

My role:
UI/UX - Art Direction - Motion Design

Posted on May 28, 2021
