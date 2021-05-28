Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jord Riekwel

Plottair Logo

Jord Riekwel
Jord Riekwel
  • Save
Plottair Logo cloud symbol brand logo shovel harvest farming plot farm chia blockchain cryptocurrency crypto
Plottair Logo cloud symbol brand logo shovel harvest farming plot farm chia blockchain cryptocurrency crypto
Download color palette
  1. Plottair Logo [Font]-01.png
  2. Plottair Logo [Font]-02.png

A bit of branding for Plottair, a fully automated Chia plotting service. Keywords the client provided: green, data, servers, farming. The typeface is Nekst and adds a bit of a blockchain-y tech feel.

Jord Riekwel
Jord Riekwel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jord Riekwel

View profile
    • Like