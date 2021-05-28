Plottair Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A bit of branding for Plottair, a fully automated Chia plotting service. Keywords the client provided: green, data, servers, farming. The typeface is Nekst and adds a bit of a blockchain-y tech feel.