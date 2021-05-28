Zsofia Paszternak

Neon landscape

Neon landscape product design career procreate geometic landscape sunset neon colors vector illustration digital illustration
I wrote a blog post on how I became a product designer and what I've learned in the past years. Had fun with this cover, it's a pretty crazy color palette!

https://medium.com/@zsofiapaszternak/5-things-i-learned-working-in-tech-as-a-product-designer-83e0e5f743f8

