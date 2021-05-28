National Tender Services Animated Logo 📜

This was my first time animating a logo that I did a couple weeks back.

I designed the whole brand identity for this project for a client we had that needed software build and it came to me that it would be great to have some kind of animation happening on the web system whether it's during loading or login to welcome the user or on the front client facing side.

Here it is after a short time pondering and looking at the whole new world of After Effects that I've always been a little hesitant to dive into.

I would love to hear some of your feedback to this and feel free to shout out your profile here so I can check out some of your animated work.