Logo for #16DaysofActivism

Chrysalis as an organization committed to ensuring inclusive growth is launched an online campaign during the 16 days of Activism Against GBV (A global campaign that advocates for the elimination of all forms of violence against women) to recognize the critical and urgent need to engage women in Sri Lanka’s growth and development. Chrysalis’ campaign titled ‘It’s Her time Now’ will include a series of online activities aiming to engage the public, decision-makers, policymakers, and other relevant stakeholders to identify holistic approaches to address the challenges that continue to impact women in the MSME Sector.