Dyatlov Pass landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of a pitch, we developed a landing page design concept for the popular Russian TV series Dyatlov Pass.
To communicate the general atmosphere of suspense, we made the landing page on a dark palette. Photos and frames from the series are highlighted when you hover over the flashlight cursor. A mystical soundtrack from the TV series plays in the background.
We depicted the timeline of the series in the form of a red line with even episodes (in fact, the story of the tragic incident) and odd (investigation itself). In the middle of the timeline, the last episode is the point where the two storylines merge into one.