Dyatlov Pass landing page

As part of a pitch, we developed a landing page design concept for the popular Russian TV series Dyatlov Pass.

To communicate the general atmosphere of suspense, we made the landing page on a dark palette. Photos and frames from the series are highlighted when you hover over the flashlight cursor. A mystical soundtrack from the TV series plays in the background.

We depicted the timeline of the series in the form of a red line with even episodes (in fact, the story of the tragic incident) and odd (investigation itself). In the middle of the timeline, the last episode is the point where the two storylines merge into one.