Common Ground Patch Work

This patchwork little collection is some inspiration I had while working on the Common Ground logo, this isn't the final concept I've passed onto the client this was while working on the different logo ideas I had on my artboard I started working on this on the side and then turned into this mini project within a project.

Do you ever have that where you're being creative and your creativity just takes you down a path and you follow it.

Would love to hear your feedback on this little graphic I put together.