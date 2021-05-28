Hi 🙂

The Push-Up Challenge - a large Australian charity project that helps people with mental problems, as well as involves the population to participate in various sports activities.

We created a design of the homepage that helped bring attention to the 3,318 Australians who committed suicide in 2019. The page explains how the company works with people to help them learn about their mental health and improve their fitness.

Internal pages that talk about the Push for the Better Foundation have also been created. They were created to improve the mental health of all Australians, to tell about the history of this project, and to help with the frequently asked questions.

