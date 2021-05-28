Friendly chatbot mascot design with feelings

Mascots are a great way for your startup to create a friendly user experience.

We are proud to have design serve millions of people, on a daily, while they search for medical information assistance on the website.

There are many ways you can use a mascot: a chatbot providing quick access to information a visual assistant in a software onboarding making the process easy and approachable as a brand’s mascot helping your startup to be more recognizable

3D model and animation: Tudien

