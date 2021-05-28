DailyUI 006 User profile

Just finished my design for #dailyui #006

#DailyUI

This time, I wanted to play around colors and use a font I've never used before in a UI.

That was how I used Playfair Display font.

The concept of the app I had in mind was a music app which allows users to upload songs and manage music, listen to songs, buy songs etc. However, to show in profile would be a lengthy one and hence it struck my mind that I should use card format and except own songs, all other music related items should go into a space called Music Center. Tis helped to keep menus to the minimum.

Each tab will make the respective card like a single shuffle animation.

By using, Search, record, home, discover and profile icon, the accessibility of apps are now made easier.

A little gamification feature where user is shown their billboard ranking was also included to encourage user to engage with the app.