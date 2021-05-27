Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anurag Khandelwal

Modern one-page Resume

A one-page resume that I've created for a friend. The high visual appeal makes it stand out when the recruiter is going through hundreds of resumes.

Names of person and organisation changed for privacy reasons.

Rights to the logo, icons and pictures are with their respective owners.

Posted on May 27, 2021
