Mobile app: Credit overdraft

Mobile app: Credit overdraft
One day, you saw a PS5 on sale 50% but you cant afford buying it. What a wasted!. Here comes your life savior
Conceptual finance solution that would give you amount of money as a loan, using wisely anytime is your choice. Earn now! Pay later!

Posted on May 27, 2021
