Titus Smith

Service Collage

Titus Smith
Titus Smith
  • Save
Service Collage collage art illustration photography papercut branding collage
Download color palette

I'm no collage artist, but I had fun on this one for the Future Commerce x Gladly report on Service and Storefront. This is a small crop of a larger cover piece that they tailored to their needs. Fun to get outside my box a little.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Titus Smith
Titus Smith

More by Titus Smith

View profile
    • Like