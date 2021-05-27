Christopher Green

Energon Energy Drink

I randomly thought of the idea of Energon from the Transformer cartoons as an energy drink for the autobots. That turned into designing the cans and displaying them as products for an ad or commercial.

Posted on May 27, 2021
