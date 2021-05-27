Oğuz Akdeniz

ANXIETY l Digital Drawing

Oğuz Akdeniz
Oğuz Akdeniz
  • Save
ANXIETY l Digital Drawing graphic design digital painting digital illustration art illustrator design illustration
Download color palette

In this work, at a time when I feel stressed; I created it in order to transfer my feelings to the canvas.

Oğuz Akdeniz
Oğuz Akdeniz

More by Oğuz Akdeniz

View profile
    • Like