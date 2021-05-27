Hassan Mujtaba

Banking Mobile App - UI UX Project

Download color palette

My Workflow:
- Identify Stakeholders
- User Research
- User Flows
- Information Architecture
- Wireframing (Low Fidelity | High Fidelity)
- UI Designing
- Testing & Analysis
- Developer Hand-off

This Banking App is designed in Figma from scratch without using any UI Kits.

My responsibilities include:
- Information Architecture
- UX Design
- Wireframing in Balsamiq Mockups
- UI Design
- Defining Style Guide (Typography, Color Scheme, Theme, Icons Pack etc.)

Deliverables:
• 20+ wireframes (low fidelity)
• 20+ screens UI designs
• Mobile App Prototype in Figma
• Source Files
• Color Palette

