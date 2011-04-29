Michael Alexander

Bobok si Raja Lombok

Bobok si Raja Lombok illustration bountylist paintings indonesia lombok mask tribal
Bobok si Raja Lombok
Digital print on 50x100cm canvas

full view : http://bountylist.tumblr.com/post/5034449176/bobok-si-raja-lombok-digital-print-on-50-x-100cm

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
