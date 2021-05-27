Anouar Elmjabber

Bablend logo animation gif gif art after effects animation illustration typography motion motion design motiongraphics logo designer gif animation animated gif animated logo logo logo animation
Bablend logo animation will be used for their instagram account instead of the old logo

