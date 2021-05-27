Tatiana Van Campenhout
Stripe

Payment Links Landing Page

Tatiana Van Campenhout
Stripe
Tatiana Van Campenhout for Stripe
  • Save
Payment Links Landing Page checkout chat text animation stripe payment links
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.mp4
  2. PL-full.png

Took a break from all the hiking to design the landing page for our brand new Payment Links product 🔗✨

Couldn’t have done it without my partner in crime Nick Jones!

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Stripe
Stripe
Designing the economic infrastructure for the internet

More by Stripe

View profile
    • Like