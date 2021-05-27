Nathaniel Navratil

Visions in Ag

Nathaniel Navratil
Nathaniel Navratil
  • Save
Visions in Ag visions monoline circle hawk eagle growth grow soar agriculture leaf bird icon logo
Download color palette

Working on a initiative to get young girls involved in Ag related professions. Concept originated from the idea of soaring in life and career.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Nathaniel Navratil
Nathaniel Navratil

More by Nathaniel Navratil

View profile
    • Like