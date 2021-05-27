Mathieu-William

Council app.

Mathieu-William
Mathieu-William
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey all 👋

Here is an interaction for a project I worked on a few years ago.

It's an iOS application called Council and its goal is to help people make better and faster decisions by giving them the ability to create and share polls.

What about you, what's your favorite tool for high-fidelity prototyping 🙂 ?

Mathieu-William
Mathieu-William
Digital adventurer
Hire Me

More by Mathieu-William

View profile
    • Like