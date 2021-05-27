Council app.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all 👋
Here is an interaction for a project I worked on a few years ago.
It's an iOS application called Council and its goal is to help people make better and faster decisions by giving them the ability to create and share polls.
What about you, what's your favorite tool for high-fidelity prototyping 🙂 ?