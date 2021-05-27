Native Development

We have designed, developed, QA tested and deployed many Native mobile applications. We will use our years of skills to fix any issue you are facing in your Native Application. I can easily design and develop the application in an impeachable way following the correct procedure of the software life cycle. We specialize in developing business, enterprise and creative cross platform mobile apps. Our app development team is widely experienced in building apps.

We can build Native Mobile Application for Android and iOS using Kotlin and Java for Android and Swift for iOS.

REST APIs, integrations, micro-services and many more to help move your business forward. Everything will be served exactly as per your requirements and meeting all expectations.

App Qualities:

- Performance

- Native application experience

- Firebase Analytics & Crash reporting

- Social Authentication SDKs

- Multilingual supporter

Technologies:

Native JAVA, KOTLIN, Swift (for iOS), XML, MVC/MVP/MVVM Framework, Firebase & other cool libraries to make your app awesome.

Please contact us with a brief description of your requirement before ordering. We are always online and available to respond to your messages ASAP.