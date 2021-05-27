Underwater World Themed slot game reels

Trending designs to inspire you
You can immediately understand the Underwater World theme of this slot by the game reel.
The game reel is separated from the won by a frame in the form of a ship's rope. At the top of the screen, there are information signs designed like shark jaws.
Even the Shark bites on the control panel is shaped like a shark. Of course, the design is dominated by shades of blue and green - sea water.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
