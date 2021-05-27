Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Juliana Grigoryan

Beauty Glow Spa Branding

Juliana Grigoryan
Juliana Grigoryan
Beauty Glow Spa Branding spa cream packaging cream packaging package design logo design logo graphic design graphic design branding
The Beauty Glow is a Spa Center branding process. Used two shades of color green for the logo designs. The fonts used for the Beauty Glow brand are Caladea and Montserrat.

Tools:

Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Juliana Grigoryan
Juliana Grigoryan

