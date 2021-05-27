Parkhi Malhotra

Tablet Design for a Furniture Shop Homepage

Parkhi Malhotra
Parkhi Malhotra
  • Save
Tablet Design for a Furniture Shop Homepage furniture app furniture log in create account checkout sign in app ui ux design
Download color palette

The previous high fidelity Wireframe with a look and feel. This is just the homepage.
Redesigning a website of a furniture shop for different screen sizes. Here it is 768 X 1024 px.
The task is to sign in or sign up to the website and explore things.

Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks!

Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Parkhi Malhotra
Parkhi Malhotra

More by Parkhi Malhotra

View profile
    • Like