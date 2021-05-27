Srijan Sarkar

Car Design Concept

Srijan Sarkar
Srijan Sarkar
  • Save
Car Design Concept typography ui design
Download color palette

This is a car design. I wanted a clean design with a stylish and catchy look. That's why I created this with the help of suitable colors according to background picture and stylish topography.

For enquires and freelance work :

Shoot a mail at : srijanb463@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Srijan Sarkar
Srijan Sarkar

More by Srijan Sarkar

View profile
    • Like