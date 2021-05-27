Elisa D'Angelo

E-commerce shop Daily UI 012

ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce curology daily ui
Hello everyone
This is my "e-commerce shop page" for the Daily UI challenge 012.
I chose "Curology" as a brand and its product for my e-commerce page
I hope you like it :)
If you have any comment or feedback please let me know!

