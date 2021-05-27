Autumn Blue

Trending designs to inspire you
24" x 24"
Oil on canvas
Continuing my theme with birds, I wanted to try colors that I don't normally use. There are so many more colors than the greens and blues that I lean towards!
© cogwurx
visit cogwurx elsewhere:
https://www.cogwurx.com/social
Prints available:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/880790101