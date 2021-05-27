The Shedulia UI

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Shedulia lets you sync your calendars, quickly discover when users are available, and invite people to choose from proposed times, whether you’re hosting meetings with just one other person or with multiple people. The simple interface lets you manage reminders and send updates to attendees.
You can set aside times for meetings, specify how long sessions can last, and indicate how many people can sign up for a time slot.
Drive your schedule with Shedulia App!
Technology stack: PHP 7.4, Laravel 7, PostgreSQL, JWT, AWS SQS, Redis, Google Cloud Storage, Vue + Vuex + Vuetify, Github Actions, Heroku / GCP, Docker
