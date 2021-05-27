Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

#DailyUI Challenge #10

#DailyUI Challenge #10
For day number 10 I had to make a share button for a social platform, to make it and place it.
Through the hierarchy I wanted to highlight it, after all, how do as many users see an online content? Through shares, correct!
I hope you #likeit! :D

