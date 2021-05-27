Toy Store App

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hello Friends,
Today I want to share the engaging and colorful design of one of my recent designs. This one was prepared for an online Mobile Toy Store. This app design is made perfectly with a child theme for online stores to sell various toys.
Hoping for some valuable feedback from you.
Press "L" if you like it Any feedback is welcomed and much appreciated.
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
