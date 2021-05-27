Ivana Mundja

Sarah Hind Veterinary Physiotherapy Logo Design

Sarah Hind Veterinary Physiotherapy Logo Design kennel animal shelter pet grooming petshop pets horse logo dog logo violet blue dog horse veterinarian vets veterinary animal art animal logo design animals logo logotype logo design
I made this logo back in 2019 for Mrs Sarah Hind who runs veterinary physiotherapy. This is one of the most popular logos among my customers. I used the font Comfortaa which I find very elegant and eye-pleasing.

