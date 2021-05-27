Reynal Pramana

Tidilust Landing Page UIIX Design

👋 Hello friends,
Long time no greeting you through design, this time a brief greeting from the Landing Page TidiLust UI Design. Hope this inspires you.

Do you have any ideas for team collaboration? Or want to give feedback? Of course I would be very happy if you helped me develop.

💌 I am ready for your new idea, email me : reynal.pramana@gmail.com

Free / demo 3D assets that I use:
- Boom Demo Illustration
- BAM Free Illustration Kit-V1.0
- Sally 3d Illustration Pack

Posted on May 27, 2021
