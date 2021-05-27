Endless Patterns for Revitalize Surf NW

This is the other part of the Revitalize Surf NW project. I wanted the logo to be simple enough where endless designs could be masked into the shape of the woman's hair. Over time the brand could have dozens of clothing and sticker combos.

