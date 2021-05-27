Endless Patterns for Revitalize Surf NW

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the other part of the Revitalize Surf NW project. I wanted the logo to be simple enough where endless designs could be masked into the shape of the woman's hair. Over time the brand could have dozens of clothing and sticker combos.
Read full case study Graphicsbyte.com
Hit L if You like it & Follow
Instagram | Facebook | Graphicsbyte
💫 I am ready for new projects!
Contact me at mark@graphicsbyte.com