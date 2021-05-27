Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Endless Patterns for Revitalize Surf NW

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Hire Me
  • Save
Endless Patterns for Revitalize Surf NW beach tidal wave revitalize surf logo mockup shape abstract illustration logo design negative space logo woman face water ocean surfing girl surfer girl vector logo
Endless Patterns for Revitalize Surf NW beach tidal wave revitalize surf logo mockup shape abstract illustration logo design negative space logo woman face water ocean surfing girl surfer girl vector logo
Endless Patterns for Revitalize Surf NW beach tidal wave revitalize surf logo mockup shape abstract illustration logo design negative space logo woman face water ocean surfing girl surfer girl vector logo
Download color palette
  1. Revitalize-Brandbook2.jpg
  2. Revitalize-Brandbook2.5.jpg
  3. Revitalize-Mockups.jpg

This is the other part of the Revitalize Surf NW project. I wanted the logo to be simple enough where endless designs could be masked into the shape of the woman's hair. Over time the brand could have dozens of clothing and sticker combos.

Read full case study Graphicsbyte.com

Hit L if You like it & Follow

Instagram | Facebook | Graphicsbyte

💫 I am ready for new projects!
Contact me at mark@graphicsbyte.com

7fa4b538fe74d76f4370499466e617ec
Rebound of
Revitalize Surf NW Case Study
By Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Looking for Illustration & Branding Projects Let's Connect!
Hire Me

More by Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

View profile
    • Like