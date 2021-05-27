Hello friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share our latest mobile app concept exploration for a running app.

What We Do

- We explore a run tracker app concept as well as user’s running behavior to align with the design purpose

- We choose orange base color to create an energetic vibe to the app

In this Design

We targeted sports lovers, especially runners. We display informations that are might be useful, such as weather, daily status, and a graph to track user’s weekly progress. Users will be able to set a timer for the run duration and monitor their steps, calories, and heart rate as they run. We acknowledge that runners like to listen to musics when they run. Thus, we design the app so they can connect it to a music platform.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and SaaS design and development.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

We are available for new design projects

🌐 Visit: Natuno Design

🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab

📮 Email : hello@natuno.design