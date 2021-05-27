Ivan Klyzhenko

Clinicly - Healthcare SaaS mobile Application

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Clinicly - Healthcare SaaS mobile Application illustration branding saas design mobile design mobile app design mobile app mobile ui mobile design uiux ui healthcare android ios saas
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋

Here is Mobile Application for HealthCare SaaS.
App makes it easier to manage your visits and health declaration.

I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

Have an awesome project?
Contact me:
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ivan Klyzhenko

View profile
    • Like