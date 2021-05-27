Firoj Kabir

Lavera Media Logo and Branding Design

Lavera Media Logo and Branding Design
Lavera Media is a Social Media Marketing Agency, specifically for E-commerce. We specialize in an increase in online traffic through Facebook Ads as well as an increase in the bottom line. We also provide marketing’s strategies to take a prospect through a funnel to convert into a customer.

