Dima Groshev | 123done

Universal Data Visualization | Coming soon

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
  • Save
Universal Data Visualization | Coming soon 123done universal data visualization figma doughnut graph table dashboard dataviz charts chart analytics data visualization data infographic product page landing page cover hero section hero ui
Universal Data Visualization | Coming soon 123done universal data visualization figma doughnut graph table dashboard dataviz charts chart analytics data visualization data infographic product page landing page cover hero section hero ui
Download color palette
  1. 21-05-27-UDV-01.png
  2. 21-05-27-UDV-02.png

I’m working on Universal Data Visualization. It's a tool for creating charts and infographics in Figma.

SUBSCRIBE TO GET EARLY ACCESS

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

FOLLOW
Figma Community | Instagram

Dima Groshev | 123done
Dima Groshev | 123done
Product Designer and founder of 123done

More by Dima Groshev | 123done

View profile
    • Like