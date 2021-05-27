Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Mejia

CAMILLA & MARC

A refined and crafted type system was developed to caption and convert but most importantly let the imagery shine through, with the exception of the large marquee text, a distinguishable design feature on the homepage.

This design approach of minimalistic UI was instrumental in creating functional product cards.

Senior Brand And Experience Designer

