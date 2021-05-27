Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Mejia

CAMILLA & MARC

Diana Mejia
Diana Mejia
CAMILLA & MARC
We worked closely with the Camilla & Marc team in
a design sprint approach in developing a modernized
eCommerce experience that challenges
convention — injects style and personality into the site whilst elevating their beautiful product portfolio.

Shown here are UI snippts of the original design sprint.

Diana Mejia
Diana Mejia
