Give yourself a real break

Live in a fast-paced working culture in the new normal isn't comfortable as we thought because we face the pressure of always being present and productive. Without proper time management and regular breaks, the boundaries between work and life can be blurry. No wonder sometimes we forced ourselves to work longer hours.

Solely taking regular breaks throughout the workday or detaching from our work-task in the evening can maintain your sanity and boost your productivity and focus. We will have a recovery and evaluation time to improve our work and life effectiveness through this break.

Full Video: https://youtu.be/DTE0Nk7PWt0

Check my illustration & animation studio:
https://artgenie.studio/

Humanize communication through visual, together!
