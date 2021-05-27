Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darya Petrova

burger mobile design

Darya Petrova
Darya Petrova
  • Save
burger mobile design dribbble invite dribbble shop illustration mobile design app figma ui ux design mobile
Download color palette

Hello

I love burgers and decided to design a mobile app dedicated to them
************
Press "L" to like ❤️ and leave your valuable feedback. Don't forget to follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a nice day!
***
Looking for UX / UI design? Learn more about my work

Subscribe to my Instagram: @Dashustik__
Email us for cooperation: darya.petrova.w@mail.ru

Darya Petrova
Darya Petrova

More by Darya Petrova

View profile
    • Like