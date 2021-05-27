Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CaDesign

Files Management Dashboard

CaDesign
CaDesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Files Management Dashboard minimal clean file manager dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad cadesign app ui8 ui kit kit design ui
Files Management Dashboard minimal clean file manager dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad cadesign app ui8 ui kit kit design ui
Files Management Dashboard minimal clean file manager dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad cadesign app ui8 ui kit kit design ui
Files Management Dashboard minimal clean file manager dashboard ui dashboard app dashboad cadesign app ui8 ui kit kit design ui
Download color palette
  1. CaAll Shot 6 - #1.png
  2. CaAll Shot 6 - #2.png
  3. CaAll Shot 6 - #3.png
  4. CaAll Shot 6 - #4.png

An dashboard concept that will help manage your data in CaAll

The overall product style is pretty simple and intuitive. The color scheme makes a user feel safe and relaxed.

We hope you guys enjoy using it 🤩
🚀Available exclusively at UI8.


Follow CaDesign:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE

CaDesign
CaDesign
💎 — We craft High-quality UX/UI systems
Hire Me

More by CaDesign

View profile
    • Like