Aloysius Patrimonio

Grays Peak and Torreys Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park WPA

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Grays Peak and Torreys Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park WPA protected area nature landscape scenery flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail forest wpa
Download color palette

WPA Poster Art of Grays Peak and Torreys Peak in the Continental Divide within in the Rocky Mountain National Park Wilderness in Colorado done in works project administration style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like