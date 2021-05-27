qalbi_dsgn

Shipping Apps - Pixbox

Shipping Apps - Pixbox dailyui brand whitespace clean line typogaphy mobile app ux ui ios android simple modern minimalist red send package packaging
Hello everyone! 👋

Here is my exploration design about package shipping apps. Pixbox is one of startups in Indonesia. They are engaged in shipping goods. Visit their site on http://pixbox.id

Let's collaborate. Contact me on qalbidsgn@gmail.com

