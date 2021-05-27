CityTamasha Technologies

Digital Marketing Course

CityTamasha Technologies
CityTamasha Technologies
  • Save
Digital Marketing Course digital art digital marketing course affiliate marketing logo entrepreneurship entrepreneur design web seo searchenginemarketing digitalmarketing citytamasha
Download color palette

Internet marketing ( digital marketing google
)refers to the strategies used to market products and services online and through other digital means. These can include a variety of online platforms, tools, and content delivery systems, such as: Website content and design. Email marketing. Social media.

Understanding the different types of internet marketing strategies
1: Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
2: Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
3: Pay Per Click or Pay Per Call (PPC)
4: Content Marketing.
5: Social media marketing.
6: Email marketing.
7: Influencer marketing.
8: Affiliate Marketing.

"Join Best SEO Training in Jaipur, Digital Marketing Course in Jaipur
, social media marketing course
CityTamasha Academy Jaipur offers an inclusive Digital Marketing Course in Jaipur
. The extensive practical training provided by the SEO training institute in Jaipur equips live projects and simulations. Such a detailed SEO course has helped our students secure a job in various MNCs. The trainers at CityTamasha Academy Jaipur are subject specialist corporate professionals providing in-depth study in SEO courses in Jaipur. Participants completing the SEO certification have a plethora of job opportunities in the industry."

CityTamasha Technologies
CityTamasha Technologies

More by CityTamasha Technologies

View profile
    • Like