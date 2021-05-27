Dan Shipley

Visualization who funds Congress

Dan Shipley
Dan Shipley
Hire Me
  • Save
Visualization who funds Congress corruption web chart visualization ethical non-profit politics
Download color palette

This is a visualization who in Congress receives a majority of their funding from corporations and SuperPACS

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Dan Shipley
Dan Shipley
Product design lead focused on ethical tech
Hire Me

More by Dan Shipley

View profile
    • Like